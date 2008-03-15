Iron Man Trailer Evokes Childhood Shame

I recently was reminded of a time when I was little and would act out Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" song with a cardboard box over my head, pretending to be Tony Stark. This makes me question whether my excitement over the upcoming Iron Man film and Sega video game are because I am truly excited about the film version of Iron Man or if I am just relieved to have someone else dancing around robotically with his head covered in cardboard. Become my childhood shame sponge, Sega!