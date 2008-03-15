I recently was reminded of a time when I was little and would act out Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" song with a cardboard box over my head, pretending to be Tony Stark. This makes me question whether my excitement over the upcoming Iron Man film and Sega video game are because I am truly excited about the film version of Iron Man or if I am just relieved to have someone else dancing around robotically with his head covered in cardboard. Become my childhood shame sponge, Sega!
Iron Man Trailer Evokes Childhood Shame
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink