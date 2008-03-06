It's Kotaku Travel Survey Time! (...The Hell?)

Hey, Kotaku faithful! We need your help on an off-topic task. Since we regularly travel to locations 'round the globe in search of passed out booth babes, hands-on time with Japanese cell phone games and the odd zero G space flight, we do a lot of flying. We're trying to figure out who's doing the flying thing well, which necessitates a survey and the opinions of lots of Kotakuite brains. Here's the survey, if you feel like helping us out. In addition to infinite gratitude, you may win a $US 100 American Express gift card, allowing you to buy five copies of Cruis'n.