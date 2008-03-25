The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

It's Official, The Japanese News Media Is Dumb

As alluded to yesterday, here is a screen clip from the Fuji TV nationwide network news attempting to draw a link between the senseless multiple stabbings by suspect Masahiro Kanagawa in Ibaraki Prefecture and gaming. Fuji TV flashed a clip of Ninja Gaiden: Dragon Sword and wrote this at the bottom of the screen:

Found in the suspect's bag was this katakana hack and slash game software—

Keep in mind that Kanagawa first murdered someone on March 19th and that Dragon Sword didn't go on sale on March 20th. Days later, he then proceeded to stab 8 bystanders, killing one, on March 23rd. As commenter Muu has pointed out, Kanagawa also apparently had several Eye of Judgement cards on him as well. Truth is, his reasons for doing this run deeper than any pixelated ninjas. Nothing like dime store Freud to help explain complex tragedies! Makes everything all better.
Ninja Gaiden Dragon Sword [My Game News Flash]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles