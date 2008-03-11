It's Virtual Console Import Week!

After last week's lonely offering of Super Turrican, Nintendo kicks things up a notch this week by bringing us not one but two Japanese imports in this week's Virtual Console update! Don't worried about being puzzled by bizarre gameplay mechanics though, as both of today's games DoReMi Fantasy: Milon's DokiDoki Adventure (900 Wii points) is the Super Famicon sequel to Hudson's Milon's Secret Castle, in which Milon endeavors to rescue the fairy Alis and the music of the forest from the evil wizard Amon, armed only with a gun that shoots bubbles. The second game is Puyo Puyo 2: Tsuu for the Sega Genesis (900 Wii points), which is basically Puyo Pop - or Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine, or Kirby's Avalanche, depending on which reference tickles your fancy. Tsuu is one of the most highly regarded games in the series, and has only seen U.S. release previously on the Neo Geo Pocket Color of all things. There you have it - a couple of nifty old games you've probably not played before, and Super Turrican doesn't have to be lonely anymore. Everybody wins!

DoReMi Fantasy: Milon's DokiDoki Adventure (Super NES(R), 1 player, Rated E for Everyone - Alcohol Reference and Comic Mischief, 900 Wii Points): This is an action game where an energetic boy named Milon sets off on a great

adventure in a cute fairy-tale world. Piccolo is a village in the country of Fantasia. One day, they hear from the fairy Alis that songs and music have disappeared from the forest. Suddenly, the wizard Amon appears, grabs Alis and

vanishes with her. The brave Milon must now go on a journey to rescue his kidnapped friend, with his bubble shooter as his only weapon. Along the way, he'll need to retrieve five legendary instruments and stars by defeating Amon's minions. Get ready to enjoy the fun and comical action of this charming game.

Puyo Puyo 2: Tsuu (Sega Genesis, 1-2 players, Rated E for Everyone, 900 Wii Points): The object of this head-to-head puzzle game is to clear your grid of falling patterns called puyos by forming chains of four or more same-colored puyos in a straight line or one of several geometric patterns. What makes this a challenging two-player contest is the fact that when you clear a chain of puyos from your grid, it drops a random piece of filler onto your opponent's grid. The more puyos you clear, the more you fill your opponent's grid, and if you can clutter up his grid enough to fill it to the top, you've won the game. An intriguing backstory makes this an amusing experience for one or two players.