Japan So Wants To Adventure With Cat Head Girl

Quick! If you go go on an innocuous adventure with any celebrity, who would it be? If you lived in Japan, odds are, you'd say you'd want to escape with cat-head swallowing otaku celebrity Shoko Nakagawa. According to research site Oricon Life, Shokotan was the number choice for the 900 men and women surveyed. Hit the jump for the breakdown. Japanese celebrities ahead!

Overall Results
1. Shoko Nakagawa
2. Becky
3. Chinatsu Wakatsuki
4. Koda Kumki
5. Yui Aragaki

Male Voters
1. Shoko Nakagawa
2. Aki Hoshino
3. Ai Otsuka
4. Becky
5. Masami Nagasawa

Female Voters
1. Shoko Nakagawa
2. Becky
3. Chinatsu Wakatsuki
4. Koda Kumi
5. Yui Aragaki
5. Aiko

Adventure Poll</> [Oricon via alafista][Pic]

