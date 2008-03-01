The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Japanese MGS4 Won't Have English Subtitles

Earlier, we brought word that the US and European Metal Gear Solid 4 versions will not feature a Japanese voice track due to a lack of apparent disc space. Well, what about the Japanese version? Will it feature English language subtitles? Surely, Kojima Productions could squeeze subtitles on — that way, those English speakers who really wanted the Japanese voices would get them. Kojima Pro's Ryan Payton tells us:

No English subtitles on MGS4 JP.

Short, to the point and unfortunate. Ya can't have everything, kids! Sorry.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles