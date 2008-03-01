Japanese MGS4 Won't Have English Subtitles

Earlier, we brought word that the US and European Metal Gear Solid 4 versions will not feature a Japanese voice track due to a lack of apparent disc space. Well, what about the Japanese version? Will it feature English language subtitles? Surely, Kojima Productions could squeeze subtitles on — that way, those English speakers who really wanted the Japanese voices would get them. Kojima Pro's Ryan Payton tells us:

No English subtitles on MGS4 JP.

Short, to the point and unfortunate. Ya can't have everything, kids! Sorry.