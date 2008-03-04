Japanese PSPs *Finally* Getting Skype

A two-month delay later, and Japan is finally getting its PSP Skype connected. Europe and the US have been chattering away on PSP Skype since January, while Japanese gamers waited. The reason? The Skype mic Sony Computer Entertainment Japan had slated for release didn't meet Skype specs. Two new mics will go on sale in Japan on March 19th, one for ¥2,500 ($US 24) and ¥4,000 ($US 39). A software update will hit the day before.

