The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Japan's XNA Games Looking Surprisingly Nice

You'd think that, considering the tepid, room temperature-response most of you had for America's finest XNA-developed titles, Japan's would be even worse. After all, tons of Americans have a 360, but very, very few Japanese do. That logic is, however, all busted up, as Microsoft Japan have shown at their "XNA Game Studio Japan 2008 Spring Contest". While most American titles looked like flash games, most Japanese ones look like...well, Xbox games.

xna2.jpgBeing a contest, there were winners, with five titles singled out for praise from the 19 on show. The overall winner was the Okami-digging-minigame-looking puzzler Yamakake (pictured above), with other notable titles being gorgeous shooter Mazer Mayhem (pictured top) and mech combat game Armored Strider (below).

xna3.jpg
?????????????????????????"XNA Game Studio Japan 2008 Spring Contest"???????[Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles