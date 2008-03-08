This trailer for Sierra's Bourne Conspiracy video game, due out this Summer on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, is relatively ho-hum until about halfway through when they get to the hand-to-hand combat section. This pretty much mirrors my opinion of the Bourne movie trilogy. The close combat was a highlight of the films for me, so hearing that they've worked with the fight choreographer from the movies definitely raises my hopes for the game. Then I remember Jet Li: Rise To Honor and go back to being cautiously optimistic.
Jason Bourne Beats People Up Good
