Jay is Games Casual Game Competition #5 Is Up

Jay is Games' Casual Gameplay Design Competition #5 is now up with twenty one entries. I always like spending some time with the contest entries when they're finally up; even though there's always an overarching theme (this go around, it's 'upgrade'), the games are usually a pretty diverse and interesting bunch.
Unlike previous competitions, all the games are available for perusal right now, and they're not doing individual blog entries to introduce the titles. Still, there's a nice spread and variety, so if you've got some time to waste, wander over and check them out.
Casual Gameplay Design Competition #5 [Jay is Games]
