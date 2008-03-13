Jeff Gordon Is The Face Of NASCAR 09

Gamers racing to picked up EA's NASCAR 09 when it hits store shelves this June will be greeted by the smiling face of NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon. The four-time Winston Cup, three-time Daytona 500 winner will be lending more than his face to the franchise, as he will also be acting as your guide and mentor throughout this year's new career mode, "Sprint for the Cup".

"It's exciting being on the cover of NASCAR 09," says Gordon. "The game is as real as it gets and it's been great being involved with it on this level. I look forward to helping gamers in NASCAR 09."

Awww, the guy is just too damn nice. It also helps that he is the only person in the entire world I would instantly recognise as a NASCAR driver, mainly due to his cameo in Looney Tunes: Back in Action. Sad, I know.