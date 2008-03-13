The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Jeff Gordon Is The Face Of NASCAR 09

Gamers racing to picked up EA's NASCAR 09 when it hits store shelves this June will be greeted by the smiling face of NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon. The four-time Winston Cup, three-time Daytona 500 winner will be lending more than his face to the franchise, as he will also be acting as your guide and mentor throughout this year's new career mode, "Sprint for the Cup".

"It's exciting being on the cover of NASCAR 09," says Gordon. "The game is as real as it gets and it's been great being involved with it on this level. I look forward to helping gamers in NASCAR 09."

Awww, the guy is just too damn nice. It also helps that he is the only person in the entire world I would instantly recognise as a NASCAR driver, mainly due to his cameo in Looney Tunes: Back in Action. Sad, I know.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Start your engines! Electronic Arts Inc., (NASDAQ:ERTS) today announced Jeff Gordon, legendary NASCAR® driver of car #24, will be featured as the cover athlete for EA SPORTS™ NASCAR 09. NASCAR 09 is scheduled to ship in North America on June 10 and will offer an authentic, exhilarating stock car driving experience for racing fans of all ages.

One of NASCAR's most celebrated and successful drivers for more than a decade, Gordon is ranked 6th all time in Cup Series wins with 81 and is a four time Sprint Cup Series champion. Gordon is a member and partial owner of Hendrick Motorsports.

Gordon's prestigious reputation aligns with the new NASCAR 09 career mode, "Sprint for the Cup." Gordon will bring the game to you as a guide and a mentor to help you build your reputation to become the next NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion. With a completely rebuilt handling model, the game will be more accessible to newcomers while continuing to offer options that will challenge even the most experienced virtual driver. NASCAR 09 is an authentic NASCAR experience that will appeal to every type of NASCAR enthusiast.

Developed in Orlando, Florida by EA Tiburon, NASCAR 09 will be available for the PLAYSTATION®3 and PLAYSTATION 2 computer entertainment systems and the Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system.

EA SPORTS is the leading interactive sports software brand in the world, with top-selling titles and franchises including Madden NFL football, FIFA Soccer, NHL®, NBA LIVE, NCAA® Football, Tiger Woods PGA TOUR® and NASCAR® racing.

  • Matt Buckner Guest

    Yes! I cant wait to drive around in circles for countless number of laps!! Sigh...why doesn't EA spend their money on making a decent Formula 1 game?!? I realise a racing game with turns may confuse Americans but Europeans and Australians will lap it up!

  • mark dews Guest

    To the guy who wants a boring f1 game, i'm english and race on ovals myself, i also follow NASCAR as its 100 times more intresting than f1, its real racing in real cars, not flimsy bits of carbon fibre covering up countless computers to "help" the drivers handle the cars. If u knew anything about how a race car works or is set-up, you would understand theres a awful lot more to racing on ovals than just turning left. NASCAR 09 will hopefully be even better than last years game :-)

  • Joseph Guest

    Another failure for EA and this is the reason why I still play NASCAR 06.

    They still haven't fixed some of the same bugs they've had for years they've actually taken more away than given.

    I don't like Jeff Gordon,I'm sure most of his fans like that but non-Gordon fans hate it. I just wish they wouldn't even have a mentor on the game.

    I'm afraid there won't be a good NASCAR game til EA loses the NASCAR license.

