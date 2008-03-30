JT's Bar Trial Transcribed In Loving Detail

As you probably know, Ol' Jacky Boy underwent a Bar Trial in Florida late last year. While the verdict's still pending, anyone curious as to how the whole thing went down - or is just wondering how many times JT mentioned the word c**tflaps during proceedings - should head straight over to GamePolitics, who have painstakingly transcribed almost the entire case for your reading pleasure.
Jack Thompson's Bar Trial [GamePolitics]
