Just a friendly reminder - if you are planning to attend this year's Penny Arcade Expo, now would be a great time to go ahead and pick up your membership. Early bird registration for North America's largest gaming festival ends at midnight on March 31st, after which time the price jumps up another $US 5 and you won't be eligible to participate in this year's Omegathon gaming competition. Head over to the PAX website to sign up!