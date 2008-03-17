Juvenile Timewaster of the Day: Questionaut

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

I don't remember learning modules being this good when I was a munchkin: Samorost creators Amanita have put together a lovely game for the BBC, designed for 11 year olds. Questionaut is point and click, very pretty, and is tripping up adults left and right (that's what happens when you get far removed from your junior high school years and the concepts contained within, I guess). It's short and worth taking for a spin for the lovely environment alone, even if finding 20% of 140 is a bit below your intellectual level.

    I THINK THIS GAME IS A COMPLETE WASTE OF TIME. WHAT KIND OF NON SUICIDAL CHILD WANTS TO PLAY A GAME LIKE THIS? THIS IS THE KIND OF GAME WHICH DRIVES CHILDREN TO SMASHING THE COMPUTER AND I WILL BE SUPRISED IF THE CREATORS HAVE NOT YET RECIEVED BILLS FOR EMOTIONALY DISTURBED PILLS.

