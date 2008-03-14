Kaz Hirai Makes Sony Online Entertainment His Bitch

Sony is beefing up its PlayStation business, announcing that Sony Online Entertainment, developer and publisher of EverQuest, The Agency, Star Wars Galaxies and much, much more will now report to big boss Kaz Hirai. He's the president and group CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment International, Ken Kutaragi's replacement. You know that.

While SOE has done its share of PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PSP development in the past, we would expect that the alignment with SCEI will mean additional focus on PlayStation output. Potentially good news for the PS3's first-party line up and the PlayStation Network.

The official word is that SOE will continue to develop for the PS3 and PC and that president John Smedley will be one rung under Hirai on the corporate ladder. All that officialness is in the following press release on the matter.