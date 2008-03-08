Australia's favourite son, Paul Robertson, will be releasing his new animated flick, Kings of Power 4 Billion % next week. Don't know Paul Robertson? This might help jog your memory. If it doesn't, the words Pirate Baby's Cabana Battle Street Fight might. Trailer's above, and if you feel like joining me in feverishly counting down the days, please, be my guest.
film stuff [via IndieGames]
Kings of Power 4 Billion % Due Next Week
Comments
An Australian dev really needs to get him on board for some awesome XBLA/PSN games.