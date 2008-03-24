Kings of Power 4 Billion % Out, Go Watch Now



Last time I'm going to spell this out: Paul Robertson's the guy who did Pirate Baby's Cabana Battle Street Fight. Know him now? Yeah. Good times. Anyways, as we noted a little while back (his schedule seemed to slip a little), his latest film, Kings of Power 4 Billion %, is now out. Do be sure to give it a watch (and help his poor little site out by downloading it from one of the bigger, provided mirrors, not directly).

[Kings of Power 4 Billion %]