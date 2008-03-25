Kmart: 20% Off All Games

What's with all the recent sales? Not that we mind, of course.

The latest retail chain to join in the discount fun is Kmart. It's offering 20% off all games until March 26. Note that this is just for games, so if you're after a new console, best to look elsewhere.

Obviously, if you're a hardcore importer, it's going to take more than 20% off to get you to spend your cash in Australia again.

K-Mart 20% off all games [CheapOzGamer, thanks Cheapo]