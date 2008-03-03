The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Kojima Says Blu-Ray Disc Doesn't Have Enough Space

Sure, we know Metal Gear Solid 4 is a big game and all. We didn't know it was gianormous. Literally! Last week, Kojima Productions producer Ryan Payton said there wasn't enough space for an English language track on the Japanese version of MGS4 and vice-versa. Just listen to this exchange between Hideo Kojima and Famitsu:

Kojima: For us, we're not still not satisfied with the quality we can do. You know, there's not capacity space.

Interviewer: Wait, wait a sec. Saying there's not enough capacity, are you talking about Blu-ray?

Kojima: That's correct. There's not enough space at all. (laughs) ...There's not enough space. We always talked about where to cut and what to compress.

Hideo Kojima, gaming's Icarus, flying too close to the sun.
Blu-ray is Too Small [Hatimaki Thanks, Beau!]

  chris Gambera

    Surely these are ridiculous comments asked to be made by and for the benefit of Sony and there Blu-Ray platform.
    How is it that theres games as big as Oblivion able to fit on to a single dvd 9 disk, but Kojima and Konami can't fit an action game onto a Blu -Ray disk?
    I can't wait for this game but this is a prretty lame attempt to big up the PS3 and Blu Ray/ or Kojima has become a very sloppy producer IMO.
    I beat these comments were made before Toshiba gave up the format war. Just sucks the way Sony has made us gamers pay for their format war.

    MGS 4 WILL ROCK !!!!!!!!

  chris gambera

    bwahahhahahhhahahh

