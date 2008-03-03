Kojima Says Blu-Ray Disc Doesn't Have Enough Space

Sure, we know Metal Gear Solid 4 is a big game and all. We didn't know it was gianormous. Literally! Last week, Kojima Productions producer Ryan Payton said there wasn't enough space for an English language track on the Japanese version of MGS4 and vice-versa. Just listen to this exchange between Hideo Kojima and Famitsu:
Kojima: For us, we're not still not satisfied with the quality we can do. You know, there's not capacity space.
Interviewer: Wait, wait a sec. Saying there's not enough capacity, are you talking about Blu-ray?
Kojima: That's correct. There's not enough space at all. (laughs) ...There's not enough space. We always talked about where to cut and what to compress.
Hideo Kojima, gaming's Icarus, flying too close to the sun.
Blu-ray is Too Small [Hatimaki Thanks, Beau!]
