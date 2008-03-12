The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Konami President Thinks People Are Waiting for MGS4

Metal Gear Solid 4 is a big game. Big games have big expectations. How many copies does Konami president Fumiaki Tanaka think it will sell? He's aiming for a million worldwide, it seems. Certainly that's not impossible! Like we said, Metal Gear Solid 4 is a big game. Still, Konami must be worried about the install base. Will it take a long time for Konami to hit its million sold target? Says Tanaka:

Now, potential users are going, 'When that game comes out, I want to get a PS3,' and they're waiting for that title to come out. When MGS4 comes out, other companies will put out their big PS3 titles out, and then gradually won't the install number grow?

If not, hey, you could always put the game on, you know, another console.
Tanaka Interview [Trendy]

Comments

  • Caleb Guest

    Ps3 has a plenty big enough install base to hit a million copies not even counting the PS3's that will be bought when this game comes out. They just need to take a page out of M$ book and actually have some decent advertising.

    0
  • Pete Guest

    One Million copies world wide!! is that all??

    MGS sold roughly 7 million
    MGS2 " " 7 "
    MGS3 " " 4 "

    Does he mean like 1 million in the first year?
    This game shouln't have any problem reaching 1 million sales.

    0
  • Ivan_PSP Guest

    PLAYSTATION 3 has enough people it will hit more than that trust me. This game will make history and sice is gonna be blunble with the 80 gig PS3 it will sell more. Sony doesn't need to waste money like Microsoft does to sell anything they have real loyal fan they don't need to buy them off with crappy useless ad like Microsoft always does. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots will be huge just watch some of the videos out now and you will be hooked on the game. No game will make more money than this one well maybe GTA IV or FFXIII that's all. Xbox 360 sucks big time PS3 RuLeZ ALL...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles