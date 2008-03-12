Konami President Thinks People Are Waiting for MGS4

Metal Gear Solid 4 is a big game. Big games have big expectations. How many copies does Konami president Fumiaki Tanaka think it will sell? He's aiming for a million worldwide, it seems. Certainly that's not impossible! Like we said, Metal Gear Solid 4 is a big game. Still, Konami must be worried about the install base. Will it take a long time for Konami to hit its million sold target? Says Tanaka:

Now, potential users are going, 'When that game comes out, I want to get a PS3,' and they're waiting for that title to come out. When MGS4 comes out, other companies will put out their big PS3 titles out, and then gradually won't the install number grow?

If not, hey, you could always put the game on, you know, another console.

Tanaka Interview [Trendy]