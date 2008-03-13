Korg Makes Your Nintendo DS A Real-Life Synthesiser

Music creation isn't anything new on the Nintendo DS. Nintendo's Daigasso! Band Brothers and Ubisoft's Jam Sessions have let budding musicians fiddle around with writing their own tunes, but it's Korg DS-10 that may offer the most to on-the-go songwriters. Korg DS-10 comes with two analogue synth simulators, a drum module, and a 6-track/16-step sequencer, all of which can be controlled and manipulated using the Nintendo DS touchscreen. You're right, dear reader, that does sound pretty boss.

The included sounds come straight from Korg themselves for authenticity and credibility. Even cooler? Wireless support lets multiple musicians hook up for group performances. Interested?

Here are the official specs:

- Two patchable dual-oscillator analogue synth simulators:

- Four-part drum machine that uses sounds created with the analogue synth simulator

- Six-track (analogue synth x 2, drum machine x 4) /16-step sequencer

- Delay, chorus, and flanger sound effects available from the mixing board

- Three note-entry modes: touch-control screen, keyboard screen, matrix screen

- Real-time sound control mode via touch-control screen

- Exchange sounds and songs and play multiple units simultaneously through a wireless communications link

The software is set to debut at the International Musikmesse Frankfurt this week, if you happen to find yourself there. If not, it ships in Japan this July for 4800 yen. It's officially "for Japan only", so you may want to import.

The KORG DS-10 site has an MP3 sample of what the software sounds like. Expect me to be recreating my own Yuzo Koshiro remixes all summer long.

KORG DS-10 [AQI]