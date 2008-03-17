Krome "Proud" Of Party Animals, Australia Full Of Quality Devs

Gamasutra chatted recently with Krome Studios' Cameron Davis, lead designer of Viva Pinata: Party Animals. While I can't say I was a big fan of the game, Davis says he was happy with the end product:

I'm very proud of the game. I think it turned out exactly how I wanted it to be. The guys at Microsoft were really helpful, helping us get it done on time. They were happy with it. I don't know what happened in the marketplace.

Davis also discusses the merits of the Australian developer scene. In the past, he feels the dollar helped coax publishers to our shores but now, the quality of work is what's tickling the right places:

But ultimately, we just try to do the best quality we can; all the studios in Australia do, and I think that shows. I think it's regardless of region; that's become less of a barrier now.

Gamasutra has more with Cameron, if you'd like to hit the link.

Q&A: Krome's Davis On The Pinata Franchise [Gamasutra, via Blue's News]