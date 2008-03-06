The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Last Call For PSP2 Concepts!

We just wanted to send out a notice that today is the last day to submit your PSP2 concept designs for the first ever, last ever, official Unofficial Kotaku PSP2 Design Challenge. We've actually received some decent designs—but believe it or not—we've received some real crap, too. Just so you know, the whole "5-year-old sketches a PSP2" bit has been done (pictured here). So, those looking to get in an entry before the deadline should realise that the joke has been made, we actually laughed and now we can all carry on with our lives.

Thanks Timothy!

Comments

  • rudy Guest

    Lmao oh helllll no, 3 analog sticks?
    gennnnnniusssss =]

    0
  • kyle Guest

    50 inch screen,thats more that 4 feet!!thats huge for a psp

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles