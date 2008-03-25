Last Friday Was Hell

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft
Still exhausted. Had to run up to Tokyo for three interviews. One was for a Kotaku feature I hope to have ready by this Friday, another was for a design magazine and other one (above) was for something else. Know this: I seriously dislike talking to random schoolgirls for work. Seriously. Sooooooo embarrassing! :/
Photo courtesy of the always delightful Yuki Nakano.
What you missed last night
Killer murders 2, stabs seven, played sexy fighter
Dear Brain
Rainbow Six Vegas 2 is buggy pooh pooh
Halo, Gears, FFIV characters on PS3
More Sonic Unleashed
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink