Law & Order: Celebrity Betrayal Announced

Confession: I've never watched more than 5 minutes of Law & Order. But since I know most of the world is crazy-nutso for it, I feel it necessary to share the news on Law & Order: Celebrity Betrayal, a new game for cellphones coming soon for $US 6.99. With gameplay sounding a lot like Phoenix Wright (you collect clues at the crime scene, interview witnesses, and present clues during the proper moments of the trial) and a branding that, according to my mom's DVR, is pure crack—who knows? It could actually be decent...for a cellphone game.

For the Law & Order buffs, here are all the details (cue that annoying Law & Order sound effect that's played like 1,000 times/episode).

NBC UNIVERSAL AND LIMELIFE PARTNER TO LAUNCH NEW MOBILE GAME - "LAW & ORDER: CELEBRITY BETRAYAL" - BASED ON THE LONG-RUNNING CRIME DRAMA "LAW & ORDER"

"Ripped From The Headlines" Game Draws Users Into Challenging Celebrity Murder Case

(NEW YORK) - March 11, 2008 - NBC Universal and LimeLife, Inc. today announced the launch of "Law & Order: Celebrity Betrayal(tm)," the mobile game extension for NBC's long-running crime drama, "Law & Order," now in its 18th season. Capturing the fast-paced drama and intrigue of the hit series, "Law & Order: Celebrity Betrayal" will draw players into a complex murder mystery where they will interact with cast members, interrogate witnesses, solve the crime and proceed to trial. Executive Producer Dick Wolf and his team were instrumental in developing the game with LimeLife to reflect the signature storytelling and energy of "Law & Order."

"One of the contributors to the show's longevity has been its commitment to evolve with the times and stay fresh which includes allowing our audience to experience 'Law & Order' in different ways and on different screens," said Dick Wolf, creator and executive producer of "Law & Order." "'Law & Order: Celebrity Betrayal' is the closest fans of the show can come to experiencing a day in the life of their favorite 'Law & Order' characters."

"'Law & Order: Celebrity Betrayal' delivers the same suspense and procedural drama that have kept 'Law & Order' an audience favorite for 18 seasons and one of the most successful brands in television history," said Jeremy Laws, Senior Vice President, Mobile & Broadband, Universal Pictures Digital Platforms Group. "We know that fans of the series will really enjoy the chance to immerse themselves in the crime solving and trial experience that they have come to love on the show." Laws continued, "Creating mobile games based on popular television series like 'Law & Order' is one way NBC Universal is looking to extend our audiences' experience with the brand."

"NBC excels at creating seamless digital experiences for all of its brands," said Kristin McDonnell, CEO of LimeLife, Inc. "We are pleased to support NBC's cross-media integration strategy, delivering the 'Law & Order' brand experience to show fans and crime buffs alike on their mobile phones."

How to Play "Law & Order: Celebrity Betrayal"

Players work to solve New York City's latest celebrity crime by investigating the crime scene, interrogating witnesses and bringing their key suspect to trial. The object of the game is to build as strong a case as possible and win a conviction with contextual advice and feedback from popular Law & Order cast members like Sam Waterston and Alana De La Garza. Players exhibit the evidence they have collected throughout every stage of the story during the game's complete trial experience, and try to win a conviction to become the rookie "Law & Order" star.

"Law & Order: Celebrity Betrayal" also features four mini-games that directly affect the strength of a player's case. At the game's precinct location, players can help process evidence and obtain warrants by playing the Warrant Race game, and search for rumors playing the Coffee Run game. While in court, players can try their luck at Case Overload or Takeout Dash.

"Law & Order: Celebrity Betrayal" will be available for a one-time download charge of $6.99 or $2.99 monthly subscription fee (where available) on most major U.S. carriers. Consumers should check with their carrier for availability and handset compatibility.