Leaked Sonic Unleashed Footage

To go along with the alleged (for now) Sonic Unleashed screenshots, a video has appeared on YouTube courtesy of Sega On that matches up with the art style of the screenies, showing off what could very well be a side of Sonic the Hedgehog we've not seen for years. Until we hear anything official I shall try desperately to curb my excitement, but I cannot help get a little bit tingly thinking that Sega may have finally gotten it right. Thanks to everyone who sent in the clip!

