Leaked Sonic Unleashed Footage

To go along with the alleged (for now) Sonic Unleashed screenshots, a video has appeared on YouTube courtesy of Sega On that matches up with the art style of the screenies, showing off what could very well be a side of Sonic the Hedgehog we've not seen for years. Until we hear anything official I shall try desperately to curb my excitement, but I cannot help get a little bit tingly thinking that Sega may have finally gotten it right. Thanks to everyone who sent in the clip!
SEGA's Sonic Unleashed - WE HAVE THE VIDEO! [Sega On]
To go along with the alleged (for now) Sonic Unleashed screenshots, a video has appeared on YouTube courtesy of Sega On that matches up with the art style of the screenies, showing off what could very well be a side of Sonic the Hedgehog we've not seen for years. Until we hear anything official I shall try desperately to curb my excitement, but I cannot help get a little bit tingly thinking that Sega may have finally gotten it right. Thanks to everyone who sent in the clip!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink