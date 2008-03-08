LEGO bats, hidden traps, that whip. Was there ever any doubt that LEGO Indiana Jones was going to be spectacular? No, probably not, but it's still nice to see this amazing bit of gameplay featuring the boulder, yes the LEGO boulder.
LEGO Indiana Jones Boulder Scene
