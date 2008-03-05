LEGO Indiana Jones Demo Shipping with New Indy DVDs

All three special editions DVDs of the Indiana Jones trilogy will be shipping with both a demo and trailer for the upcoming LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures game, Ars Technica reports.

Fantastic, now I have two excuses to buy Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. I wonder when I can start showing my son the flicks? I'll have to rewatch them to make sure they're not too racy first, I guess.

