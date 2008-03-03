Lego Will Make Your Lego MMO Designs (And Dreams) Come To Life

We (and I mean "we" as in "humanity") are all already super-excited for the upcoming Lego MMO. We'll all have to find room to squeeze a little more excitement in, though. Think there's some space up the back. Why? Because Lego have announced that, if you'd like, they can take any character - and "other creations" - that you create in the game and make them. Into real Lego. At the proper Lego factory in Denmark.
Somebody hold me.
Brick by Brick [GI.biz][Pic]
Ed's note: The NetDevil folks first mentioned this possibility a year ago when we broke the news of LEGO Universe.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink