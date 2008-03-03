Lego Will Make Your Lego MMO Designs (And Dreams) Come To Life

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We (and I mean "we" as in "humanity") are all already super-excited for the upcoming Lego MMO. We'll all have to find room to squeeze a little more excitement in, though. Think there's some space up the back. Why? Because Lego have announced that, if you'd like, they can take any character - and "other creations" - that you create in the game and make them. Into real Lego. At the proper Lego factory in Denmark.

Somebody hold me.
Brick by Brick [GI.biz][Pic]

Ed's note: The NetDevil folks first mentioned this possibility a year ago when we broke the news of LEGO Universe.

