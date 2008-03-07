Let me see. This has Zelda. And Lego. And Stop-motion animation. All together. I don't know about you, but all my boxes are ticked. Time to watch this for a seventh time.
Lego Zelda? Sure, Why Not
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
dude this is awesome, whoever made this, big props to em