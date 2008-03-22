Leipzig Ramps Up Incoming Transportation

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

For those of you planning to travel to the Games Convention in Leipzig this year will be happy to know that the organizers are making it easier for you to get there. Many additions ahve been made including six new charter flights from various locations in Europe including Amsterdam, Helsinki, London, Munich, Paris and Vienna. If the plane isn't your thing you can also take the Deutsche Bahn which will have a special ticket that can be purchased by conventioneers from any DB rail station. And if that isn't enough for you, direct coach service will be available from over 30 locations in Germany itself.

Leipzig announces travel improvements [GamesIndustry.biz]

    woot european planning ftw!
    man i wish we had subways

