Don't forget! You only have a few more hours to get in your entries for the Insecticide contest. We're giving away a copy of Insecticide (DS or PC, the winner decides). Here's the contest, it's a fun one: Make an insect. Like a 3D, real world one. You can use anything to make it EXCEPT CG. So yeah, if you want to make a bug outta newspapers, sticks, clay, whatever, DO IT. Send entries to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom with the subject line "Insect". The contest ends March 7th at midnight PST. SOON.
Little Time Left For Bugs!
