LittleBigPlanet Nears Alpha

The Media Molecule folks updated their blog yesterday from Mm Towers (I wonder if that's what I can see from the top of our parapet?). They say that they've been working hard on LittleBigPlanet pushing it toward Alpha. Toward mind you, as in it's not quite there yet.

Basically this means all the cool stuff we said will be in there should be playable, even if it isn't pretty enough to release. The game seems to change every day at the moment and it is very exciting to be able to sit down and play what feels more and more like a complete experience.

Shoot that sounds like it's too far out for my tastes, which is like now.

We're Still Alive [Media Molecule Blog]

