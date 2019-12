Watch live video from kotaku on Justin.tv

Super Smash Bros. Brawl landed on my doorstep yesterday afternoon, but I really haven't had much time to play around with it. I realise its been out for awhile in other countries (coughjapancough), but people might still want to see what it looks like live. So I'll be playing around a bit with it live and streaming the video right here.

As always feel free to hang-out, mock my gaming skills and ask questions which I may or may not get to.