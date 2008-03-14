Lost Planet Colonies Is Rehash With Bonus Material

Now the truth can be told about Lost Planet: Colonies. The title has been shrouded in mystery for a while causing wild speculation as to what it could be. Yesterday, Famitsu let some of the details fly on the Japanese version and now we have clearance to give you the details for the US version.

As you probably already know, Lost Planet: Colonies is going to be a "Platinum Hits" version of the original game but with tons of added content. For the redux of an old game being sold at a discount price ($US 29.95) they have really loaded it down with new features. There are three new single player modes, six new online multiplayer modes (including one where a random player gets chosen to play one of the big bugs while the other players try to take him down), four new multiplayer maps, four new player characters including two females and two robots, eight new weapons, new environments, cross platform play (PC and 360) and a the new ability to switch from first person view to an RE4 style over-the-shoulder view. Whew!

To read the details on all the fancy new features of Lost Planet: Colonies which hits May 28, make the jump!

New modes for single player campaign:

Score Attack - Each enemy and destructible object has points assigned to them, with the player being awarded different points depending on how they defeat the enemy.

Trial Battle Mode - Take on each of the game's Bosses, one after another

Off Limit Mode - Go wild with over-the-top, super-charged weapons with unlimited ammunition and increased speed of movement

New online modes

Akrid Hunter - Get the chance to finally play as an Akrid as your opponents attempt to take you down

VS Annihilator - Each team attempts to destroy its opponent's VS while defending its own

CounterGrab - The team with the longest data post activation time wins

Point Snatcher - Take down opponents and collect the most thermal energy points

Akrid Egg Battle - Steal Akrid eggs from the opponent's team and bring them safely back to your own base

Egg Bandit - steal your opponents' Akrid egg, with points awarded for longer capture times

Four new multiplayer maps

Crossfire City - the wide streets provide an excellent opportunity for VS battles, while buildings provide great cover for sharp-eyed snipers

Area 921- Two industrial compounds located in a vast desert and linked by an underground pipe

Lost Arena - The central arena is ideal for VS pilots to act as futuristic gladiators, while those on foot can use the surrounding grandstands as their battleground

Assault Space - Set onboard a space ship and its supply vessel, the blackness of space is sure to make for some interesting encounters

New playable characters

Two female and two robot characters are added to the roster of choices for online personas to choose from, bringing the total to 11

New weapons (human)

Hand Gun - weak in power, but very accurate and easy to use

Revolver - The expert's one-shot kill weapon of choice at close quarters

Flame Launcher - Uses thermal energy to lay down a wall of fire

Hand Cannon - A handgun-like rocket launcher that is very effective against VS suits

New weapons (VS)

Pile Bunker - A long spike fires out at immense speed

VS Rifle - VS-dedicated rifle which has the longest range and loses no power regardless of the distance

Rocket Pod - Shoot off a salvo of rockets to cause immense damage to a specific area

Laser Lance - Attack with a sweeping arc of devastation

New Environments

Snowstorms, arctic winds, towering mountains of ice are all stunningly realised, creating a truly immersive and cinematic event of epic proportions.

New perspectives

Switch to first person view or the over-the-shoulder view from Resident Evil™ 4 for even more intense action

Cross Platform Play

∑ XBOX 360 and PC users can now compete on the same battlefield

NOTE: Lost Planet COLONIES EDITION and the original Lost Planet: Extreme Condition are not compatible. Single-player saves and online rankings cannot be carried over and multiplayer games will be separate.