Lost Planet: Colonies Xbox 360 Achievements Sneak Out

Capcom's announcement of Lost Planet: Colonies shouldn't be a surprise to anyone when it hits next week. The trademark was filed last Spring and the ESRB rating hit last month. Yesterday, the Achievements for the Xbox 360 expansion to Lost Planet: Extreme Condition were leaked, posted, then pulled by Xbox 360 Sync. They don't tell us too much about the game, other than that it would appear the game may have a serious multiplayer focus. We'll know soon enough.

Lost Planet: Colonies Achievements! [Pulled] [Xbox360Sync]