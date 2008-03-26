Love Footage



The clip is a little old, but also largely unseen, so up it goes. This is some early, early footage (complete with introductory commentary) of Love, Eskil Steenberg's one-man MMO project that we've spoken gushed over previously. Yes, the vid's quality is awful, but even still, once you get to the bits where the sun's out and you can see the whole world wavering like some gorgeous virtual landscape painting, you'll be glad you watched it.

[via Massively]