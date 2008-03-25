Lucky Star To Get Shit-Faced With

Lucky Star... sake? Starting tomorrow, a Saitama Prefecture liquor shop will begin selling limited edition bottles of Lucky Star sake. The anime/manga/video game franchise is set in Saitama. The sake is probably just regular sake with a Lucky Star label slapped on it.
Order Here [Official Site via Canned Dogs]
Lucky Star... sake? Starting tomorrow, a Saitama Prefecture liquor shop will begin selling limited edition bottles of Lucky Star sake. The anime/manga/video game franchise is set in Saitama. The sake is probably just regular sake with a Lucky Star label slapped on it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink