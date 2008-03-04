Machinarium, From The Makers of Samorost

Ah, Samorost. So beautiful! So woefully underappreciated by the gaming public at large. Maybe machinarium, the Samorost team's latest outing, will fare better. It's a "full-scale" adventure game for the PC, and should be out later this year. More info is coming "sooner or later", so for now, pass the day away gazing at these gorgeous screenshots.

machinarium [via Rock, Paper, Shotgun]