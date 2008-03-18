The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

"Making StarCraft II Is Harder Than Totally New Title"


Imagine the weight Blizzard must feel. Talk about pressure! Says lead producer Chris Sigaty:

"The original StarCraft has such a huge fan base, and so, in some ways, I think, making StarCraft II is harder had we chosen a totally new title or even one of our others because there's such a hardcore fan base that has certain expectations. That's definitely the biggest challenge from my prospective.

No kidding. Blizzard doesn't only to satisfy the expectations of its diehards fans, but those of the entire Korean nation. So, Blizzard, please do let South Korea down.

  • petey Guest

    best of luck blizzard, failure here could start a world war.

    0

