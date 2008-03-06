The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Man Hacks Bejeweled, Wins Wife

p3ng has a special lady in his life. So special that, in January, the time had come to propose. Guy didn't want to do the standard dropping-to-one-knee thing, though, so he got a little clever: he hacked up a DS copy of Bejeweled and turned it into a cute little digital wedding proposal. Who can say no to that kind of effort? Not her, that's for sure.
A Nerdy Proposal Story (I'm Engaged!) [p3ng, thanks Sally!]

Comments

  • Obsidia Guest

    I'm just glad the words Bejeweled and Wife weren't the other wey around.

    0
  • notyou Guest

    LMAO OBSIDIA, nice work

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles