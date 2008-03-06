Man Hacks Bejeweled, Wins Wife

p3ng has a special lady in his life. So special that, in January, the time had come to propose. Guy didn't want to do the standard dropping-to-one-knee thing, though, so he got a little clever: he hacked up a DS copy of Bejeweled and turned it into a cute little digital wedding proposal. Who can say no to that kind of effort? Not her, that's for sure.
A Nerdy Proposal Story (I'm Engaged!) [p3ng, thanks Sally!]
p3ng has a special lady in his life. So special that, in January, the time had come to propose. Guy didn't want to do the standard dropping-to-one-knee thing, though, so he got a little clever: he hacked up a DS copy of Bejeweled and turned it into a cute little digital wedding proposal. Who can say no to that kind of effort? Not her, that's for sure.
I'm just glad the words Bejeweled and Wife weren't the other wey around.