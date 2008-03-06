Man Hacks Bejeweled, Wins Wife

p3ng has a special lady in his life. So special that, in January, the time had come to propose. Guy didn't want to do the standard dropping-to-one-knee thing, though, so he got a little clever: he hacked up a DS copy of Bejeweled and turned it into a cute little digital wedding proposal. Who can say no to that kind of effort? Not her, that's for sure.

A Nerdy Proposal Story (I'm Engaged!) [p3ng, thanks Sally!]