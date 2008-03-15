The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Manhunt 2 Finally Gets UK Rating

Finally the long struggle that kept us on the edge of our seats mildly interested for months has been resolved, and Manhunt 2 can finally be released on to store shelves in the UK. The Video Appeals Committee announced today that their decision to appeal the rejection of the game by the British Board of Film Classification remains upheld, and that the board has no choice but to issue an 18 certificate for the title. Director of the BBFC David Cooke whined a little bit about the decision.

