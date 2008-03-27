Many People Buy Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G

This morning, PSP title Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G went on sale in Japan. Around Tokyo, folks lined up early to purchase the eagerly awaited sequel. (Japan certainly loves lining up!) At the Bic Camera in Ikebukuro, there was already over 200 people in line by 9:30am. In Yurakucho, 200 people also lined up in front of the Bic Camera. Something like 400 people waited at the Yodobashi Camera in Akihabara, while at the Yodobashi Camera in Shinjuku, a whopping 600 folks waited patiently to snag MHP 2ndG. Keep in mind that a Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G PSP bundle also went on sale, meaning that it wasn't only Capcom who had a big sales day.

Monster Hunter on Sale [Famitsu]