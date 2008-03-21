Mario Kart Classes Are Vehicle-Locked

Interesting little bit of Mario Kart Wii info to be found in Eurogamer's glowing endorsement of the game: the game's traditional classes - ie difficulty levels - have been locked for certain vehicles. Upon first picking the game up, 50cc will only let you use karts, while 100cc will only let you use bikes. 150cc lets you use both, but if you want to pick from all the games vehicles in the lower classes you'll need to go and unlock the feature. Not necessarily a terrible move, just...a curious one.

Mario Kart Wii [Eurogamer]