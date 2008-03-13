Mario Kart Wii Hits US On April 27

Mario Kart Wii's arriving in the US in Spring 2008, you say? Little vague there, Nintendo. Need something more concrete. Oh, what's that? It's launching on April 27, 2008? Much better. By my watch that has it 16 days after the European release, so if you'll excuse me, I have to pop outside and catch the flying pigs as they fall from the sky. Dead. Dead from the shock of it all.

