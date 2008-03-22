Mario Kart's Intro

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This is the intro to the Japanese version of Mario Kart Wii. Should be no different to the inro we get everywhere else. Love the uninterrupted gameplay footage towards the end, but what's with the invisible karts and the bumping and the sidewards glances? Awfully suggestive of you, Nintendo.

