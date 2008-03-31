Mario Lunch Causes Admiration, Hunger Pangs

Don't get me wrong. Pokemon bento's cute. Cute as hell. But also too small! I'm no kid, I've got a grown-up sized hunger, so I can't have just one serving, I need nine. And nothing Pokemon-related, thanks, I prefer my bento to come Mushroom Kingdom-flavoured. Yes, that also means ham-wrapped asparagus.

ゆきんこママの幼稚園弁当[via technabob]