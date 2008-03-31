The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Mario Lunch Causes Admiration, Hunger Pangs

Don't get me wrong. Pokemon bento's cute. Cute as hell. But also too small! I'm no kid, I've got a grown-up sized hunger, so I can't have just one serving, I need nine. And nothing Pokemon-related, thanks, I prefer my bento to come Mushroom Kingdom-flavoured. Yes, that also means ham-wrapped asparagus.
ゆきんこママの幼稚園弁当[via technabob]

