Curses! Just when we thought we could rest easy with humanity's place in the universe secured, some chuckleheads have to go and toss an asteroid at a planet. BioWare's Bring Down The Sky content pack for Mass Effect went live today, offering 90 minutes of action and 50 points worth of achievements for 400 Microsoft points. The vile Batarians are brining down a mobile asteroid station on the colony world of Terra Nova, and it's up to Commander Shepard and the crew of the Normandy to save the colonists from a most crushing defeat. Of course if you've already finished the game you're going to have to restart and play to the point where you are actually in control of the Normandy again, but that's a small price to pay for a chance at saving millions of NPCs from a grizzly death.
Mass Effect Brings Down The Sky
