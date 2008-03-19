Mass Effect On PC? NOT A PORT

Get this right. All of you. The PC version of Mass Effect isn't a port, OK? It's a conversion. Not a port. A conversion. If you walk up to BioWare's Chris Priestly (or anyone from BioWare, really) and say it's a port, he may well smack you one in the mouth, right there on the spot. Speaking with Eurogamer about the upcoming PC port conversion of last year's 360 hit, he said:

This is a conversion. BioWare hates ports.

Got it? Not a port. A conversion!

Mass Effect [Eurogamer]