Mass Effect On PC? NOT A PORT

Get this right. All of you. The PC version of Mass Effect isn't a port, OK? It's a conversion. Not a port. A conversion. If you walk up to BioWare's Chris Priestly (or anyone from BioWare, really) and say it's a port, he may well smack you one in the mouth, right there on the spot. Speaking with Eurogamer about the upcoming PC
port conversion of last year's 360 hit, he said:
This is a conversion. BioWare hates ports.
Got it? Not a port. A conversion!
