McFaralane's Halo Action Figures Arrive (Don't Call Them Dolls)

The long wait for more molded plastic is over—McFarlane Toys' first line of Halo action figures have begun arriving on retailer store shelves. The debut series includes Master Chief, Cortana, Brute Chieftan, Grunt, Spartan Soldier and Jackal Sniper, with the Spartan getting a multi-colour, multi-sculpt release. That means collectors can expect to do some extra work for a complete collection.

Also at your favorite toy reseller are the Warthog, Ghost and Brute Chopper vehicles. All of these superb sculpts can be seen at Spawn.com, with details on where to find Halo series 1 and how you can win an entire set at the news item linked below.

'HALO' 3 SERIES 1 ACTION FIGURES IN STORES NOW!! [McFarlane Toys]