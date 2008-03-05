The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

McFaralane's Halo Action Figures Arrive (Don't Call Them Dolls)

The long wait for more molded plastic is over—McFarlane Toys' first line of Halo action figures have begun arriving on retailer store shelves. The debut series includes Master Chief, Cortana, Brute Chieftan, Grunt, Spartan Soldier and Jackal Sniper, with the Spartan getting a multi-colour, multi-sculpt release. That means collectors can expect to do some extra work for a complete collection.

Also at your favorite toy reseller are the Warthog, Ghost and Brute Chopper vehicles. All of these superb sculpts can be seen at Spawn.com, with details on where to find Halo series 1 and how you can win an entire set at the news item linked below.

'HALO' 3 SERIES 1 ACTION FIGURES IN STORES NOW!! [McFarlane Toys]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles